Christ Church in Easton announces summer concert lineup

Christ Church in Easton is hosting a number of Concerts on the Hill on Wednesday evenings in July and August. These are billed as family-friendly concerts, and attendees are invited to picnic. BYOB or purchase craft beer, wine and soda, along with grub from local food trucks such as Szabo’s, Mecha Noodle Bar, Pierogies on Wheels, Mexican by chef and TV personality Sue Torres.

Concerts on the Hill lineup:

July 11: Old School (classic rock)

July 18: Bedlam Brothers String Band (traditional)

July 25: Hitch and the Giddyup (bluegrass)

Aug. 8: Amber Anchor (acoustic)

Aug. 15: The Alpaca Gnomes (rock, folk, jam)

Concert admission is $5 per person, children 12 and under are free. Admission and food open at 6 p.m., concerts start at 6:30. Christ Church Easton is located at 59 Church Road. For more information, visit christchurcheaston.com, or call 203-268-3569. The 2018 Concerts on the Hill series is sponsored in part by Tidewater Electronics, Inc, Farinella Consulting, LLC, Fairfield School of Music, Barcello & Son Septic Service. Rain date: Thursdays.

A portion of the proceeds goes to Holy Trinity Foundation, serving the educational needs of children in the La Saline Truen area of Haiti.