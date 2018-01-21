Letter: Show support for America’s president

To the Editor:
2017 was a troubled year with violence in the streets and vitriolic public discourse. My family worries about my safety because I have a Trump bumper sticker. Trump is our president. I support him. To do that openly is deemed dangerous! We must do better. To that end I offer food for thought — from a man who admits he despises Trump.
In October 2017 after reading Trump’s Values Voter Summit speech, liberal anthropologist Robert Leonard wrote in the Kansas City Star:
“While I couldn’t bring myself to actually watch Trump give his speech, I read the transcript as provided by the White House. … Looking only at the written word, and putting Trump’s arrogant off-script comments aside, it was a beautiful speech. Powerful. Inspirational. Brilliant even.
- “Trump began by saying we are a nation of believers and that ‘together we are strengthened and sustained by the power of prayer.’ Democrats want prayer out of the public sphere.
- “Trump called the Las Vegas shooting a ‘horrific mass murder’ and an ‘act of pure evil.’ Democrats blame the guns and want to take yours away.
- “Trump honored the heroes of Las Vegas, including the police officers and other first responders. Democrats view our protectors in blue with disdain.
- “Trump quotes scripture. Democrats ridicule those who do.
- “Trump stresses unity. Democrats divide American society into victims and oppressors.
- “Trump says, ‘We love our country.’ Obama went on an international apology tour.
- “Trump says, ‘We cherish the sacred dignity of every human life.’ Democrats support abortion.
- “Trump says, ‘We believe in strong families.’ Democrat policies pull them apart.
- “Trump says, ‘We are proud of our history.’ Democrats tear down monuments.
- “Trump says, ‘We respect our great American flag.’ Democrats take a knee.”
That’s the cultural divide. I extend my hand across, but I’m keeping the bumper sticker. Please display yours, no matter who you support. This is still America.
Sherry L. Harris
Ridgeway, Redding