Letter: Show support for America’s president

2017 was a troubled year with violence in the streets and vitriolic public discourse. My family worries about my safety because I have a Trump bumper sticker. Trump is our president. I support him. To do that openly is deemed dangerous! We must do better. To that end I offer food for thought — from a man who admits he despises Trump.

In October 2017 after reading Trump’s Values Voter Summit speech, liberal anthropologist Robert Leonard wrote in the Kansas City Star:

“While I couldn’t bring myself to actually watch Trump give his speech, I read the transcript as provided by the White House. … Looking only at the written word, and putting Trump’s arrogant off-script comments aside, it was a beautiful speech. Powerful. Inspirational. Brilliant even.

“Trump began by saying we are a nation of believers and that ‘together we are strengthened and sustained by the power of prayer.’ Democrats want prayer out of the public sphere.

“Trump called the Las Vegas shooting a ‘horrific mass murder’ and an ‘act of pure evil.’ Democrats blame the guns and want to take yours away.

“Trump honored the heroes of Las Vegas, including the police officers and other first responders. Democrats view our protectors in blue with disdain.

“Trump quotes scripture. Democrats ridicule those who do.

“Trump stresses unity. Democrats divide American society into victims and oppressors.

“Trump says, ‘We love our country.’ Obama went on an international apology tour.

“Trump says, ‘We cherish the sacred dignity of every human life.’ Democrats support abortion.

“Trump says, ‘We believe in strong families.’ Democrat policies pull them apart.

“Trump says, ‘We are proud of our history.’ Democrats tear down monuments.

“Trump says, ‘We respect our great American flag.’ Democrats take a knee.”

That’s the cultural divide. I extend my hand across, but I’m keeping the bumper sticker. Please display yours, no matter who you support. This is still America.

Sherry L. Harris

Ridgeway, Redding