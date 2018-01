To the Editor:

I was profoundly disappointed with Hersam Acorn’s decision to consolidate three towns into one newspaper. Anecdotally, so is every Weston resident I have spoken to about this.

I think this move causes a loss of identification the town residents have with their hometown newspaper. I would suggest this be rethought, as my guess is you will lose a lot of readership, including me.

Allan Grauberd

Weston Board of Finance