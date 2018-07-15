Letter: Easton first selectman explains appointment process

To the Editor:

In a July 3 story in the Aspetuck News, Ira Kaplan referred to my response to his request to be appointed to the Easton Board of Selectmen. Below is my response.

Statute 9-222 pushes the replacement process in the direction of replacing an outgoing selectman with someone from the same party. The BOS has 30 days to make a replacement, after that it goes to a committee of elected officials who belong to the same party as the outgoing selectman, in this case Republican. So, while I don’t know the exact outcome at this point, that’s the direction I think it will go.

While political parties decide who goes on their ballot line, typically Board of Selectmen members have served on other boards or commissions in town. We almost always have openings, I would encourage you to take a look at some of those. For what it’s worth, I started as an alternate on the Conservation Commission.

Adam Dunsby

Easton First Selectman