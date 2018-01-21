Letter: Customers should have been notified of newspaper’s change

To the Editor:

I received the new format of The Weston Forum this past week. Change happens, ready or not — particularly in the age of digital disruption.

Nevertheless, I feel it’s incumbent on a business that plans to implement a significant change to notify loyal customers of that change.

Candidly, failure to do so illustrates a business’s limited regard for the relationship it has built over time with its customers. After all, we have to notify the paper when we plan to cancel our subscription.

Bruce Angeli

Tannery Lane North, Weston