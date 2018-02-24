‘Leaving a Legacy’ discussion in Redding

The Redding Heritage Center will host a “Lunch ’n’ Learn” on Monday, Feb. 26, at noon in the Redding Community Center.

The speaker, Ryan Ventura of First Light Home Care, will present a program called “Leaving a Legacy.”

Ventura, a former youth minister, has ideas about how older adults can impart a lasting set of values and knowledge to younger people in their community. His informational program will offer strategies and inspiration for making a better life for residents.

Register for this event by contacting the Heritage Center office at 203-938-9725. A suggested donation of $3 will go toward the luncheon of soup, sandwiches and dessert. All adults welcome. No need to be a Redding resident.