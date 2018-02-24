Large structure fire reported in Georgetown

West Redding firefighters are working to put out a large structure fire in Georgetown, according a report from the West Redding Fire Department.

The fire, which was reported at around 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, is in a multi-family apartment complex at 56 Portland Ave., according to the report.

An ambulance was sent to Danbury Hospital with one patient, according to the report. No injuries have been reported as of this time.

All three Redding fire departments, plus Wilton and Ridgefield tower trucks, have been called to the scene, according to the report.

The American Red Cross has also been called to the scene to see if displaced families need help, according to the report.

This is a developing story.