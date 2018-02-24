Broadway veteran brings acting classes to Weston

Broadway veteran Jodi Stevens of Weston, who was in the original Broadway casts of Jekyll and Hyde and Urban Cowboy: The Musical, is teaching master classes.

The three-class spring series will be held at Emmanuel Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road, Weston, on Mondays, March 5, April 2, and May 7, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The classes are for experienced adolescents and adult performers and for those pursuing a professional career in musical theater. The fee is $100 per class or $250 for all three. A brief phone interview for assessment is required to register.

To schedule a phone interview for the master class, email [email protected]