Broadway veteran brings acting classes to Weston

Jodi Stevens
Jodi Stevens

Broadway veteran Jodi Stevens of Weston, who was in the original Broadway casts of Jekyll and Hyde and Urban Cowboy: The Musical, is teaching master classes.

The three-class spring series will be held at Emmanuel Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road, Weston,  on Mondays, March 5, April 2, and May 7, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The classes are for experienced adolescents and adult performers and for those pursuing a professional career in musical theater. The fee is $100 per class or $250 for all three. A brief phone interview for assessment is required to register.

To schedule a phone interview for the master class, email [email protected]

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This