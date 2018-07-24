Land Trust holds outing at Trout Brook Valley this Thursday

The Connecticut Land Conservation Council and Aspetuck Land Trust will sponsor a tour of the Trout Brook Valley Preserve in Easton on Thursday, July 26.

This 1,009-acre land conservation area was made possible in part by a $6 million grant from the State of Connecticut in 1999. The tour will provide an opportunity for members of the Aspetuck Land Trust, other community leaders, local elected officials, and state legislators to discuss land conservation investments and priorities in the region.

The tour will begin at 4 p.m. at the Trout Brook Valley Preserve blueberry orchard, Freeborn Road, Easton. There will be remarks by invited elected officials at the beginning.