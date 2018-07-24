Boucher achieves 100% Senate voting record

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) is credited with a 100% voting record by the Senate clerk’s office.

“While the Connecticut General Assembly is a part-time legislature, I have always been committed to my role representing the people of the 26th District,” Boucher said in a written statement. “My constituents expect and deserve a senator who plays an active role in the legislative process. When I vote in the Senate, I do it on their behalf.”

Boucher’s achievement was lauded by Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano.

“Toni is one of hardest working people I know. It is not surprising that she has achieved a 100% voting record again this year. Toni is someone who always puts in the time, energy and passion when it comes to her work in the state Senate and her leadership on all the committees we have entrusted her to serve on, representing our caucus and her district,” Fasano said. “The 26th District is fortunate to have Sen. Boucher as a dedicated advocate who is committed to improving education, transportation and economic policies that create opportunities for all people.”

The 26th District includes the communities of Bethel, New Canaan, Redding, Ridgefield, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.