Juried art show calls for artists

The Rowayton Arts Center, which features art by local Fairfield County artists, is holding an open call for its 2018 spring juried exhibition. There will be a $250 cash award for Best in Show.

All media is eligible for this exhibition and the theme is open. There is a limit of two works per artist. Exhibit dates are March 4 through March 31. Opening reception is Sunday, March 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. Chair is Andrea Letters, co-chair is Kathleen Weinstock, judge is Kimberly Henrikson.

Receiving dates are Monday, Feb. 26, and Tuesday, Feb. 27. For more information about entry procedures and submission guidelines, visit rowaytonarts.org/.