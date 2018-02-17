Broadway Bound features Weston students

Emmanuel Church in Weston is presenting its third annual Broadway Bound: A Tribute to WHS Company.

This year’s event will feature the cast from Company’s spring musical, South Pacific, preceded by a short musical program by the faculty of Weston Music Center. The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 25, in the Emmanuel Church parish hall, 285 Lyons Plain Road, Weston, from 4 to 5:30.

This is a family-friendly outing with door prizes and a bake sale. Admission is free and the community at large is invited to attend. Donations are welcome.

The faculty of Weston Music Center will feature performances by Deborah Wong, concertmaster of the Bridgeport Symphony and member of the Atlantic String Quartet, as well as Allen Brings, professor emeritus at Queens College, pianist Genevieve Brings, cellist Adam Grabois, and vocalist Jennifer Foster.

Company has chosen the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical South Pacific for its spring show. It is directed by Liz Morris and co-produced by Lauren Rosenberg, Patricia Perez Goodrich, and Paul A. Levin. Company will give attendees a glimpse of the show at this event.

“WHS Company is both thrilled to be recognized by the community and grateful to Emmanuel Church for bringing back Broadway Bound. We look forward to sharing a stage excerpt of South Pacific while promoting the arts at large,” said Morris.

The cast of South Pacific includes Thomas Valenti, Abby Glasberg, Julia Lawless, Izzy Angeli, Sophie Lange, Lauren Lakra, Nima Lewis, David Katz, Matthew Figliola, Ben Rosenberg, Josh Ronai, Xavier Lewis, Garrett Landen, Lucas Casellas, Will Berger, Jack Hurst, Vahn Kessler, Patrick Betsworth, Jonathan Eiler, Marc Lubliner, Gavin Spandow, Andrew Pappas, Lucas Casellas, Jane Burdett, Ellen Relac, Emma Rogers, Remy Young, Erin Dillon, Charlotte Relac, Zaina Dove, Aarya Madan, Peyton Sander, Brooklyn Boehme, Lindsey Greenberg, Francesca Moniz, Maddie Kovel, Jennifer Purcell, Peri Ferdinand, and Abby Glasberg.

Other cultural events at Emmanuel include The Arts Bloom in Weston, Connecticut’s longest running Family Fair, and the summer concert series.

For more information, visit emmanuelweston.org or call the parish office at 203-227-8565.