Hwang observes Upward Bound program at Fairfield University

At 11 a.m. today, State Senator Tony Hwang (R-28) will be joining Executive Director Rony Delva and students from the Fairfield University Upward Bound program in their classroom to observe and offer support to aspiring young students..

Upward Bound is a program for low-income and first- generation college-bound high school students where they are “engaged in tutoring, mentoring, academic instruction, academic counseling, standardized testing classes, life skills workshops, cultural events, college visits, assistance with the college admissions and financial aid processes, financial literacy, career exploration, leadership development, and a summer residential program.”

As the son of immigrant parents, Hwang participated and was a beneficiary of the Upward Bound model and as such joins these students for an annual visit to inspire and congratulate them and to show his appreciation for their teachers and mentors.