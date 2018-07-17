Easton holds 77th annual Fireman’s Carnival

It’s that time of year again when the Easton Volunteer Fire Co. #1 prepares to bring back its popular Fireman’s Carnival on the green.

One of the area’s best-loved summer events, the 77th annual carnival will run from Tuesday, July 31, to Saturday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 11 p.m. on the green in front of the Easton Fire House on Center Road in Easton.

The carnival offers games and bingo from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., rides from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and a wide variety of carnival food. Pay-one-price ride bracelets are available every night.

At the end of the carnival a new vehicle will be raffled off.

Free parking will be available at Helen Keller Middle School with a free shuttle bus to the carnival.