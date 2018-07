Peter Calo will perform a tribute to rock heroes and legends who are gone but not forgotten including David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, and John Lennon on Sunday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Redding Town Green as part of the Concerts on the Green Series.

The concert is sponsored by the Redding Land Trust. In case of inclement weather, call the Park and Recreation cancellation number at 203-938-5036, ext. 3.