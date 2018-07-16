Easton holds special Voter Making session

The primary elections in Easton will be held at Staples Elementary School on Aug. 14, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Registrar of Voters office at Town Hall will be open Tuesday, July 31, from noon until 2 p.m. to register voters in a state mandated session. New voters and voters who have been inactive on the registration rolls are invited to register in person at this session.

The Registrar’s Office is open in general on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The deadline to change party affiliations for these primaries was May 14. Unaffiliated voters and new voters may still enroll in a major party up until the day before the primary and vote in the primary.