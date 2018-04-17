American Pickers to film in Connecticut

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are planning to film episodes of American Pickers in Connecticut in June.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History channel.

The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two skilled pickers, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

American Pickers is looking for leads to explore hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number and location, and a description of the collection with photos, to [email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST.