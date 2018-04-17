Redding financial adviser named to Forbes list

David Callot of Redding, a financial adviser with Merrill Lynch, has been recognized on the inaugural Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list. In all, 638 Merrill Lynch advisers are included on this year’s list.

“We are incredibly proud of David and his recognition on this list, and believe he consistently demonstrates what it means to be a leader in the wealth management space through strong dedication to a high standard of service for our clients. We look forward to celebrating and supporting his future success,” said Brendon Reese, resident director.

The Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each adviser.