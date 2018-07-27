Ridgefield Chorale to host ‘beer choir’ in Redding Aug. 1

The Ridgefield Chorale is teaming up with Beerchoir.com and the Redding Beer Company (7 Main Street, Redding) to hold a “Beer Choir” night on Wednesday, Aug. 1, starting at 7:30 p.m. It will be a fun evening of social singing.

You can download a copy of the Beer Choir hymnal from beerchoir.com.

Beer from the Redding Beer Company’s selection of craft beer, as well as soft drinks, will be available for purchase. They allow people to bring in their own food or to order food from nearby restaurants who will deliver to the Redding Beer Company.