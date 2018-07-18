On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Hamlet, July 20-22, 7:30 p.m., Sterling Farms, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Free. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Where All Good Rabbits Go, July 20 – Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

THIS WEEKEND

The Tempest, July 19-22, 6:30 p.m., Arnold Bernhard Arts & Humanities Center, University of Bridgeport, 84 Iranistan Ave., Bridgeport. Free. Info: ctfreeshakespeare.org.

The Little Mermaid Jr., July 20 at 7:00 p.m., July 21 at 2 and 7 p.m., Bethel High School, 300 Whittlesey Dr., Bethel. Tickets $15. Info: ticketpeak.com/bethelparkandrec.

Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo, July 22, 12-4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. A family friendly version of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, produced and performed by Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, will take place live under the tent at 2 p.m. Free. Register by calling box office. Info: call 203-438-5795.

CONTINUING

Annie, July 27 through Aug. 11, 8 p.m., Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: musicalsatrichter.org.

A Flea in Her Ear, through July 28, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Other Desert Cities, through July 28, Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. A daughter returns home for Christmas for the first time in years, bearing the manuscript of a memoir, which reveals a devastating episode in the life of her wealthy Republican family. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Kiss Me, Kate, through July 29, Waveny Park, New Canaan. Tickets $50-$65. Info: stonc.org.

The Arsonists, through July 29, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

An Act of God, through Aug. 4, TheaterWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), through July 29, Christine’s Garden Park, New Canaan. Performances are held Saturdays and Sundays. Free. Info: stonc.org.

ADVANCE

Annie, July 27-Aug. 4, Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., Shelton. Tickets $30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, July 27 – Aug. 11, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, 677 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets $25. Info: tpnc.org.

Dramatic Reading with Alan Sklar, July 30, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Jay Mohr, Aug. 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aug. 18-19, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.