After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits and galas

Toast to Success, May 18, 5:30 p.m., Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Highway, Fairfield. Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County is holding a fashion show. Proceeds from the event will benefit the organization. Tickets $75. Info: call 203-610-8570.

Hall of Femme Gala, May 19, Fairfield County Hunt Club, 174 Long Lots Rd., Westport. The Westport Arts Center is known for hosting imaginative and artistically rich galas with timely themes. Hall of Femme will continue this tradition, celebrating legendary women in art. Guests are invited to dress in creative cocktail attire as their favorite artist, muse or work of art. It includes a live auction, silent auction, photo booth and a live band. Proceeds will fund the Westport Arts Center programs. Tickets $250-$500. Info: westportartscenter.org/gala.

Summer Theatre of New Canaan 15th Anniversary Gala, May 19, 5:45 p.m., Woodway Country Club, 540 Hoyt St., Darien. The gala will feature a performance by Well Strung and the cast of Kiss Me, Kate. Tickets $250. Info: stonc.org.

Sterling House Celebrity Breakfast, May 30, 7:30 a.m., Trumbull Marriott, 180 Hawley Ln., Trumbull. Former centerfielder for the NY Mets and 1986 World Series Champion Mookie Wilson will speak. Tickets $60. Info: call 203-378-2606 ext.107.

Dance-A-Thon for Wigs & Wishes, May 20, 11:30 a.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. The 3-hour dance-a-thon will raise money for Wigs & Wishes, a non-profit that has salon stylists provide free services to cancer patients. Tickets $10-$40. Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com.

Stamford Palace Theatre 9th Annual Gala, May 30, 5:30 p.m., 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the event. Proceeds benefit the organization’s arts education programs. Tickets $75-$165. Info: palacestamford.org.

Booked, June 11, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. Justin Paul will be at the Westport Library fundraiser. Tickets $1,000. Info: westportlibrary.org.

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.

Daryl’s House Club, 130 Route 22, Pawling, N.Y.; darylshouseclub.com or 845-289-0185.

Garcia’s at The Capitol Theatre, 149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester, N.Y.; thecapitoltheatre.com, 914-937-4126. Doors open 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.