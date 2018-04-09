Barlow boys lax stops Simsbury

Two late goals broke a tie game and lifted the Joel Barlow boys lacrosse team to a 7-5 victory over host Simsbury on Saturday morning.

The Falcons improved to 3-0 overall with their third road victory to start the season, while Simsbury fell to 0-2.

Barlow recovered from an early 3-0 deficit by scoring five unanswered goals to go ahead 5-3 in the second half. Simsbury got the next two goals to re-tie the game at 5-5, but Tyler Starrett and John Bunce then scored in the fourth quarter to give Barlow the win.

Starrett finished with three goals for the Falcons. Bunce added two goals, and Danny Molinaro and Cal Peterson each had one goal. Will Reed and Molinaro were credited with assists.

Colby Powers and Charlie Wilson each scooped up three ground balls for Barlow, and goalie Alec Wilson recorded 12 saves.