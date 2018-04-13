Weston’s Lachat Town Farm receives Connecticut Preservation award

The Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation has given Lachat Town Farm in Weston a Connecticut Preservation Award for 2018. The award recognizes outstanding preservation projects and people who have made significant contributions to the preservation of Connecticut’s historic buildings and places.

An award ceremony for Lachat Town Farm and other award recipients was held on Thursday, April 5, at Edmond Town Hall in Newtown.

Acknowledged for their work on the preservation of Lachat Town Farm were the Friends of Lachat, the town of Weston, the Nature Conservancy, Robert Hatch, architect (deceased), and Salem Preservation.

The trust commended the work done on Lachat, saying, “What to do with a 40-acre former farm deeded to the town of Weston and the Nature Conservancy? One official’s suggestion — demolishing the buildings for open space — triggered a grassroots movement to commemorate Weston’s agricultural past and create a legacy for its future. Putting historic buildings and farmland to good use, Lachat Town Farm has given Weston a community hotspot it never had before.”

For more information, visit lachattownfarm.org.