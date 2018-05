Upcoming meetings for Redding, Easton, Weston

Redding

Monday, May 14, noon, League of Women Voters, Town Hall Conference Room.

Monday, May 14, 7:30 p.m., ER9 Boards of Education, Joel Barlow High School.

Tuesday, May 15, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission, Old Town House.

Tuesday, May 15, 7:30 p.m., Zoning Board of Appeals, CANCELED.

Wednesday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Water Pollution Control, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Easton

Monday, May 14, 5:30 p.m., Police Commission, Library Community Room.

Monday, May 14, 7:30 p.m., Board of Education, location TBA.

Monday, May 14, 7:30 p.m., ER9 Boards of Education, Joel Barlow High School.

Wednesday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Energy Task Force, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Wednesday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Fire Commissioners, EVFC No. 1.

Weston

Thursday, May 10, 3 p.m., Beautification Committee, Meeting Room.

Thursday, May 10, 7:30 p.m., Sustainability Committee, Commission Room.

Thursday, May 10, 7:30 p.m., Board of Finance, Meeting Room.

Monday, May 14, 7:45 p.m., Parks & Recreation, Commission Room.

Tuesday, May 15, 7:30 p.m., Commission for the Arts, Commission Room.