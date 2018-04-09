Tech tips, photo digitalizing and pollinator program at Weston library

The following programs are being offered this week at the Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Road, Weston.

Tech Tips Workshops

Introduction to 3D Scanning, Tuesday, April 10, 4:30 p.m.

A 3D scanner is a device that can turn a physical object into a 3D model, which could then be used for 3D printing or other purposes. Come learn what you can do with our 3D scanner and how to use it. After the program, participants can make an appointment to scan something of their own. Space is limited. Register HERE for this program.

Memory Lab: Digitizing Family Photos

How to use Epson FastFoto scanner, Thursday, April 12, 10 a.m. Take stacks of family photographs and make them into digital images quickly and easily. After attending the workshop, reserve the Makerspace any time to work on family photos. Space is limited Register HERE for this program.

Spring Pollinator Program

Planting for Bees’ Needs With Kimberly Stoner,

Monday, April 9, 7 p.m. Lachat Town Farm and the Weston Public Library will host Kimberly A. Stoner from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station for a presentation on providing habitat for honey bees and wild bees.

As a follow up to this program there will be a Drop In Seed Bombs Workshop, Tuesday April 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Create pollinator seed bombs while supplies last.