Sobel rejects plea deal, hearing scheduled for June 5

At state Superior court in Danbury Wednesday morning, Redding resident Sara Sobel rejected a plea bargain.

Sobel was arrested in April 2017 on charges including risk of injury to a minor and promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

“She rejected the offer and the case was put on the trial list for June 5,” said Sobel’s attorney, Vicki Hutchinson, after the plea.

“We will meet with the judge on that date,” Hutchinson added.

Arrest

Sara Sobel and her husband Jon Sobel were arrested because they allegedly hindered an investigation into former Redding resident Stephen Overby’s actions by the state Department of Children and Families, according to arrest warrants on file at Danbury Superior Court.

Both Sara and Jon Sobel are free in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Overby, who was residing in the Sobels’ home from September 2016 to early 2017, is described as a “close friend” of Sara Sobel, according to warrants issued for the Sobels’ arrests.

Overby, who now lives in Norwalk, pled guilty Feb. 20 to first-degree sexual assault of a person under the age of 13, risk of injury to or impairing the morals of a child, and first-degree possession of child pornography.

He was arrested by Redding police on March 2, 2017. He is free in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, he was residing with the Sobels.

Overby is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, May 22, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Sharmese Hodge.

Sara Sobel previously served as chairman of the Redding Board of Education. She is also a former member of both the Redding Democratic Town Committee and the Redding Region 9 Board of Education.

CLICK HERE for prior article on the Sobels.