Redding Road closed between Cross Highway and Merwins Lane

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing that rehabilitation work on the bridge carrying Redding Road over the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield will begin on July 23.

Redding Road between Cross Highway and Merwins Lane will be closed to all traffic starting July 23 for five weeks and reopened no later than 6 a.m. Monday morning on Aug. 27.

Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour that will direct traffic around the bridge closure. The signed detour will utilize Merwins Lane and Cross Highway. Motorist traveling north on Redding Road will be detoured to Merwins Lane and the Merwins Lane Bridge over the Merritt Parkway connecting to Cross Highway and back to Redding Road. Motorist traveling South on Redding Road will be detoured to Cross Highway connecting to Merwins Lane and south back to Redding Road. Motorist traveling west on Cross Highway from points east of Redding Road and from Congress Street will be detoured south on Redding Road to Merwins Lane.

The project consists of the rehabilitation of five miles (each direction) of Route 15 and 11 structures (over and underpasses) in the towns of Fairfield and Westport. Upgrades to pavement, guide rail, drainage and historic concrete are included.

DOT Project No. 0158-0211/207 was awarded to Manafort Brothers, Inc. at a cost of $56,712,000 on Jan. 20, 2017 and is scheduled to be completed Aug. 20, 2019.

Traffic impact info: http://ow.ly/JamW30kVbVr