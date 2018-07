Michael John Venus, 74, of Ridgefield, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Michael J. Venus.