Obituary: Donald Arthur Gary

Donald Arthur Gary of Weston, CT, passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2018 at home surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Phyllis Gary, and his loving family.

Don was born June 8th, 1940 and raised in New York City where he attended Manhattan College graduating with honors in 1958. After college, he graduated from Duke University Law School where he met Phyllis on a blind date. They were the two tallest people their mutual friends knew — so naturally they were a perfect fit.

After law school, Don and Phyllis moved to New York City where he began his career working for Arthur Anderson Co. in the tax department. Always an entrepreneurial spirit, in 1970, Don founded Envicon, a commercial real estate syndication firm and moved with his family to Weston where he resided for 48 years. In 1980, Don left Envicon to found Real-Vest Corp., a real estate development company based in Stamford, CT. Don “retired” in 2007.

Don had a passion for volunteer civic engagement. He was the Commissioner of the Weston Police Department for 20 years, working closely with the officers and Chief of Police, Tony Land. He served as Chairman of the Weston Board of Education and spent many years on the Town of Weston Building Committee. He felt that one of his greatest accomplishments was being instrumental in the construction of the Weston Intermediate School and finding a solution to the waste-water management system.

Don joined the Weston chapter of Kiwanis in 2008 and served as president of the club in 2014. He was a passionate runner in college and qualified for the Olympics trials in the 4 x 100 relay. He brought that passion to Weston Kiwanis in establishing the Reservoir Run Half Marathon in 2012.

Don was also a cherished member of the Norfield Congregational Church. He served on the building committee for the restoration of the steeple, the parish hall and the sanctuary, was chairman of the Board of Trustees as well as the Board of Deacons, and was Church Moderator over a period of forty years.

Don received many awards, one of which was Weston’s Citizen of the Year in 2000. He loved to drive his ’59 red Oldsmobile convertible in the annual Memorial Day Parade with the First and Second Selectmen perched on the car.

Don had an infinite love of life, family, friends and adventure. He and Phyllis traveled the globe visiting all seven continents and 50 States. He was “Mapman” constantly plotting the course ahead.

He was always ready with a joke, pun, homemade blackberry Cosmo, glass of wine or plate of his famous wings. Happiness was a perfectly done steak or a Peking Duck on the Egg. He loved to fish, be on the water and tend to his organic garden. He was a devoted father coaching Weston Little League baseball and was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren’s swimming accomplishments documenting almost every lap with his video camera. His favorite quote was regarding his beloved NY Giants …”snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Gary of Weston, his daughter Kristin Gary of Manhattan, his son Robert Gary of Weston, his daughter-in-law Elizabeth Gary, two granddaughters, Isabella and Francesca, and his sister, Barbara Gary and brother in law, Paul Blaber of Manhattan.

His memorial service will be held at Norfield Congregational Church, Weston, CT. on July 22nd, 2018 at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883 or to Trident Swim Foundation, 150 West 55th Street, NY, NY, 10019.