Obituary: Barbara A. Marshall, longtime Weston resident

Barbara Marshall of 49 Sunset Drive, Weston died February 15, 2018 in Norwalk Hospital.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Marshall of Weston, her daughter Leslie and her fiancé Mark Holzner of Fairfield, and her son David, daughter-in-law Paula, and grandsons Walden and Jonathan of Chesterfield, Mass.

Barbara, born October 14, 1931, grew up in New York City. Barbara somewhat reluctantly left New York City to seek a life where her children would have more room to wander the countryside and beaches. Barbara had many friends in Weston and beyond.

As a resident of Weston since 1966, Barbara became a member of the Weston Field Club where her children learned to swim and went to summer camp. In addition to raising children, Barbara found meaningful work at Planned Parenthood, Operation Hope, and the Connecticut Alliance for Music. She also worked many years at Perkin Elmer and at Online Magazine.

Besides work and taking care of a family, Barbara read poetry, novels, and non-fiction with zeal and wished that she had been a writer. She read the New York Times every day, often completing the Sunday crossword puzzle with her husband Ron or a friend chiming in a few contributions.

Barbara loved being with people and was infinitely curious about them. She was very proud of her children and loved spending time with them. She also valued earning and saving money and while never profligate, she was very generous. She was a true New England Yankee and proud of it.

She valued her relationships with the people at Peter’s Market where she regularly went for groceries or a last-minute meal. She enjoyed the simple things like sitting in the yard in late September and moving her chair to stay within the last rays of sun or sitting on a bench watching her grandchildren kick goals on the soccer field in Weston. She was also very kind and warm, greeting and talking to everyone she saw in her daily rounds. She candidly offered her opinions and insight when asked. As many who knew Barbara would immediately acknowledge, she was truly one-of-a-kind.