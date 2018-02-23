Redding Elementary School holds International Festival

The Redding Elementary School PTA is hosting its fifth annual International Festival. The event provides an opportunity for students and their families to “travel” the world by learning about, tasting and experiencing many different cultures.

“Each year is a little bit different because new families or volunteers share a country we haven’t seen at the festival before,” said Lisa Goldstein, one of the event organizers. “It’s always so fun to see the various costumes, try the different foods and watch the kids as they get excited to have their passports stamped.”

Families from the Redding community will be presenting various countries by wearing clothing from the country, providing food of the local cuisine for tasting, and displaying a map with fun facts about the country and its culture.

This year’s festival includes presentations from 16 countries spanning the world, from Cuba to Scotland to South Africa. Students who attend are given a passport as they enter and can get their passports “stamped” at each country they “visit.”

The festival is being held at Redding Elementary School on Saturday, March 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. and is free and open to all Redding Elementary School students plus their friends and family.