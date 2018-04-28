News Alert: Weston budgets pass at referendum

The 2018-19 town, education, and capital budgets all passed handily at today’s referendum at Weston Town Hall.

There were 634 total votes cast, including 32 absentee ballots.

The questions and total votes:

Question One: Shall the town operating budget for fiscal year 2018-19 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved?

Yes 498

No 133

Question Two: Shall the Board of Education operating budget for fiscal year 2018-19 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved?

Yes 456

No 177

Question Three: Shall the capital budget for fiscal year 2018-19 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved?

Yes 499

No 131

The approved budget numbers:

Town operating budget: $13,047,298

Education operating budget: $51,444,906

Capital budget: $675,247

The Board of Finance will officially set the mill rate at an upcoming meeting. Based on the voting results, the mill rate is expected to be set at 29.4, a 1.69% increase over the current year.

Following the vote, Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding said he wanted to thank town staff and officials for their hard work at the referendum.

He was also pleased with the budget results. “I’m glad they passed, a lot of work went into the budgets and they were well thought out. Now it is time to really get to work,” he said.