News Alert: Weston budgets pass at referendum

The 2018-19 town, education, and capital budgets all passed handily at today’s referendum at Weston Town Hall.
There were 634 total votes cast, including 32 absentee ballots.
The questions and total votes:
Question One: Shall the town operating budget for fiscal year 2018-19 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved?
Yes 498
No 133
Question Two: Shall the Board of Education operating budget for fiscal year 2018-19 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved?
Yes 456
No 177
Question Three: Shall the capital budget for fiscal year 2018-19 as determined by the Annual Town Budget Meeting be approved?
Yes 499
No 131
The approved budget numbers:
Town operating budget: $13,047,298
Education operating budget: $51,444,906
Capital budget: $675,247
The Board of Finance will officially set the mill rate at an upcoming meeting. Based on the voting results, the mill rate is expected to be set at 29.4, a 1.69% increase over the current year.
Following the vote, Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding said he wanted to thank town staff and officials for their hard work at the referendum.
He was also pleased with the budget results. “I’m glad they passed, a lot of work went into the budgets and they were well thought out. Now it is time to really get to work,” he said.