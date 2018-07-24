Music Shed Night with David Morgan at Topstone Park this Thursday

A youth-only musical event featuring local musicians in association with David Morgan’s Music Shed will be held on Thursday, July 26, at Topstone Park from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

This event is for grades 5-12. Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair and a flashlight. Adults may not attend.

The fee is $4 in advance or $8 the day of the event which covers two slices of pizza and a soft drink. Extra drinks (and possibly pizza) may be available for $1.

Sign up is at Redding Park and Recreation. Call the cancellation line to see if the weather might result in the event being moved inside at 203-938-5036, ext. 3.