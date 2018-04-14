Mock crash at Barlow on April 30

Joel Barlow High School will host first responders from Easton and Redding to conduct a mock crash on Monday, April 30.

Organizers say this event shows how much the community cares for teens, teaching them that distracted driving and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can have irreversible effects on our lives.

Event organizers say teens need reminders of how to make good decisions in order to safeguard their own lives and the lives of others. To that end, students who view the mock crash will be given Safety Cards to carry with them. The card contains emergency numbers, including Safe Rides.