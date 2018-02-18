Letter: What’s next in Weston, a uranium ban?

To the Editor:

At first I thought our paper had jumped to April 1 when I read that a majority of Weston’s Board of Selectmen had recommended a town ban on fracking waste.

Unfortunately, only Selectman Stephan Grozinger was sensible enough to point out (unsuccessfully) that fracking is banned in Connecticut, fracking waste is banned in Connecticut (most recently in May 2017), there is no oil or gas to drill in New England or Connecticut, and (minor point) there are no wastewater facilities in Weston.

Luckily, the proposed ban will be subject to public hearing, which means that fracking, a clear threat to our community, can now be the subject of rigorous debate.

In all seriousness, instead of looking for solutions to problems that don’t exist, why don’t we look for solutions to problems that do? Like declining school enrollment, falling home prices, and rising taxes. If we don’t do that soon, we may find our schools and town “consolidated” like the newspaper in which this letter appears.

Robert Machson

White Birch Ridge, Weston