Lachat lease is headed to Town Meeting in Weston

A Town Meeting is being held that would allow the town of Weston to lease a portion of the Lachat property, containing the farmhouse, to the Friends of Lachat non-profit group.

The Town Meeting has been set for Thursday, July 19 at 6:45 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.

The call of the meeting is, “Shall the town of Weston lease to the Friends of Lachat, Inc. a two-story residential structure at the Lachat Town Farm in accordance with the terms of a lease agreement reviewed by the Town Attorney and made available for public inspection in the Office of the Town Clerk and on the Town of Weston website?”

The term of the lease will expire on Dec. 31, 2022, unless further extended.

The Friends of Lachat, which has been overseeing the restoration and operation of the farmhouse, has expressed an intent to use a portion of the farmhouse as a residence for a caretaker.

The lease agreement has obtained the approval of the town’s risk manager, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Nature Conservancy — which co-owns the 42-acre Lachat parcel jointly with the Town of Weston.

“Over the past five years, Lachat Town Farm has become tremendously popular and has been successful at attracting volunteers,” said Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz at a selectmen’s meeting. “This proposal calls for the Friends of Lachat to lease a small residence on the property, which they will in turn sublease to a couple who will act as the farm’s caretakers. They will be a permanent presence at the farm, assisting in events and doing some actual farming as well.”

