Kaplan, Sogofsky nominated for Easton Board of Selectmen

The Easton Democratic and Republican parties have nominated its candidates or the town’s Board of Selectmen.

An Easton Democratic Caucus has nominated Ira Kaplan as the Democratic candidate for the Easton Board of Selectmen. The 19 Easton electors at the caucus voted unanimously on Monday night at the Easton Senior Center.

“You have my full commitment that, if elected, I will work hard, listen hard, and do my homework to make fair and thoughtful decisions that serve the interests of our town,” Kaplan promised in his acceptance speech. “I will seek to understand the facts of real world problems, explore the options, and analyze them to arrive at the best solution, irrespective of political considerations. While my convictions are strong, I will always discuss and debate respectfully and put aside differences in working towards common goals.”

Kaplan, 56, a graduate of Princeton University with master’s degrees from Cornell and NYU, is senior vice president and technical leader for pricing at General Reinsurance in Stamford. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Easton Democratic Town Committee and is an active leader in his synagogue. Kaplan and his wife, Sue, principal of Helen Keller Middle School, have lived in Easton for 19 years. Their grown children, Jason and Amy, attended Easton schools.

Simultaneously to the Democratic nomination, the town Republicans voted to endorse Kristi Sogofsky for selectman at their caucus held at the Easton Library Monday night.

Sogofsky currently serves as a selectman, a position to which she was appointed in June by the Board of Selectmen. She filled the seat vacated by Carrie Colangelo, who took a new job that precluded her from holding elected office.

“I’m grateful and honored to receive the endorsement of Easton’s Republicans,” Sogofsky said. “I am looking forward to the campaign and speaking to Easton residents about how I can best be of help to them.”

A television journalist by trade, Sogofsky is very active in Easton including serving as co-president of the Easton PTA for Samuel Staples Elementary School as well as chairman of the Easton Public Library Board of Trustees and the Easton Library Building Committee. She and her husband, Mark, have two children who attend Samuel Staples.

A successful, bipartisan petition effort forced a special election to fill a vacancy on the Board of Selectmen. The vote will coincide with the general election on Nov. 6.

The Easton Board of Selectmen is the executive and administrative branch of town government. The three members may include no more than two members of the same political party. Kaplan’s election would provide a Democratic majority for the first time since 2005, as he completes the term ending in November 2019.