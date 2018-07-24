Details for absentee voting for Aug. 14 primaries

Absentee ballots for the Republican and Democratic primaries to be held statewide on Tuesday, Aug. 14, became available at the Redding, Easton and Weston town clerk’s offices beginning Tuesday, July 24.

Electors who are registered to vote in these towns and are enrolled in either the Republican Party or Democratic Party will be able to cast their vote in their party’s primaries.

Republican primaries will be held for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, United States senator, treasurer, comptroller and attorney general. Democratic primaries will be held for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer and attorney general.

Obtaining application for absentee ballot

Redding: Voters can obtain an application for an absentee ballot at the Redding town clerk’s office, Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The application can also be be mailed upon request, or can be downloaded at townofreddingct.org. For more information, call 203-938-2377.

Easton: Voters can obtain an application for an absentee ballot at the Easton town clerk’s office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 1 to 2 p.m.). The applications can also be mailed upon request, or can be downloaded at eastonct.gov. For more information, call 203-268-6291.

Weston: Voters can obtain an application for an absentee ballot at the Weston town clerk’s office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The applications can also be mailed upon request. For more information, call 203-222-2616.

Absentee ballot applications must be signed by the voter unless physically unable.

Obtaining absentee ballot

Voters who qualify may vote by absentee ballot by appearing in person, after July 24, at the town clerk’s office, Monday through Friday during normal operating business hours

Absentee ballots can also be mailed to the voter, if requested on the application.

Voting by absentee ballot

In Redding, absentee ballots can be hand delivered to: Redding Town Hall, 100 Hill Road. They can also be sent by mail to: Town Clerk, P.O. Box 1028, Redding, CT 06875.

In Easton, mail or hand deliver absentee ballots to: Town Hall, 225 Center Road, Easton, CT 06612.

In Weston, mail or hand deliver absentee ballots to: Weston Town Clerk, 56 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883

The absentee ballot process is a two-step — application and ballot — process which must be completed by Primary Day. The fully executed ballot must be returned to the town clerk by that day, Aug. 14, in order for it to be counted before the close of polls.

The easiest process is for a voter to go to town clerk’s office in person and complete the application and ballot at the same time while there.

Connecticut has a closed party system. Only party members can participate. Unaffiliated voters (registered voters who are not enrolled in any party) would need to enroll in either the Republican or Democratic party in order to vote in that party’s primaries. If a voter has not been affiliated with a political party within the last three months, then party enrollment is immediate. The deadline for switching from one party to another has passed.

Eligible for absentee

To be eligible to vote by absentee in Connecticut, the applicant must either be out of town on election day during all of the hours of voting, be on active service in the armed forces of the United States, be working at another polling place on Primary Day, be physically disabled, or have other qualifying reasons.

By law, any person who wishes to distribute five or more absentee ballots to anyone other than family members must register with, and obtain forms from, the town clerk.

Polling places

Polls for the primaries will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Easton at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road. Voting in Redding will be held at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road. Voting in Weston will be held at Weston Middle School, 135 School Road.