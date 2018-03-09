The vote on the Weston dog park scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday March 9 has been postponed according to Weston’s First Selectman Chris Spaulding. The dog park public hearing scheduled for tonight, Friday March 8, has also been postponed.

Spaulding said the vote and the hearing have been postponed due to complications from Wednesday’s snowstorm that left more than 90% of the town without power at its peak.

“We have to err on the side of public safety,” said Spaulding, “The conditions in town aren’t good enough to justify having these right now.”

Weston Dog Park Inc, a group of residents in support of creating a dog park in Weston, submitted a petition on Tuesday, Feb. 20 that forces a town meeting on the dog park within 30 days of submission.

Spaulding said no specific date has been set regarding rescheduling these events but is aware that a town meeting must happen within 30 days of the petition.

Additionally, Spaulding said there will be a machine vote for the dog park.

“The Board of Selectmen has always said the intention is that there will be a machine vote for the dog park,” Spaulding said. “We are working to figure that out as soon as possible.”

Stay tuned for more information regarding the rescheduling of these events.