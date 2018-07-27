Movie Menu: Casino, Forrest Gump, Gone Girl and more

Just as the new Mamma Mia can be an escape into a movie theater, the films showing this weekend on broadcast and television can take us away from where we stand today.

Take a look at what’s showing.

Friday, July 27

Casino (1995)

Robert DeNiro and Sharon Stone confirm there is no possible way to escape the realities of organized crime in this Martin Scorcese epic.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Harrison Ford and Sean Connery tell the tale only a father and son can experience in this continuation of the storyline from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The Great Santini (1979)

Robert Duvall shows how difficult it can be to escape the demands of a manipulative father in this adaptation of Pat Conroy’s novel.

Saturday, July 28

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks proves that a simple box of chocolates – and lots of snappy one-liners – can bring sunshine to almost any day in this Oscar winner from Robert Zemeckis.

Where Eagles Dare (1968)

Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood try to escape the confines of Alistair MacLean’s complicated plot in this thriller that provides more entertainment than it deserves to.

Hell or High Water (2016)

Jeff Bridges and Chris Pike show the steps people will take to get control over their lives in this compelling drama from director David Mackenzie.

Gone Girl (2014)

Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike reveal how no one can truly escape the trappings of a dysfunctional relationship in this adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel.

Sunday, July 29

An American in Paris (1951)

Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron remind us how lovely the city by the Seine can be in this Oscar-winning musical filled with Gershwin tunes.

