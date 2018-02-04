Editorial: Who you gonna call?

The recent incident in which Hawaiians were terrified when an alert about an incoming missile was mistakenly disseminated is an extreme example of how ill-prepared we can be in the face of a disaster. And while this was extreme — with little time to respond in any meaningful way — it is a stark reminder for us to take stock and think about the ways we can be prepared for the disasters most likely to befall us.

To that end, it was good news to hear that Georgetown Village Restoration Inc. plans to create a resource guide to be used in emergencies. It will be relevant to the four towns to which Georgetown belongs: Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding, and Weston.

Disaster guides are available online from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the state Department of Emergency Services, and the Red Cross, but this will be a local guide that, if all goes well, will drill down to local resources. During the recent cold snap we had, which was the impetus for creating the guide, Facebook pages were full of people seeking plumbers and others who could help with freezing pipes and failing heating systems.

The fire department is continually warning residents to have a family plan in case of a house fire. A simple plan, reviewed on a regular basis, can save precious minutes when every second counts.

In Redding, there is a volunteer organization called CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), whose sole purpose is helping people in an emergency.

Doug Hartline, Redding’s CERT administrator, will be running a membership class this spring. Details will follow once a schedule is established.

“CERT assists first responders, police, and firemen should they be overwhelmed and need assistance,” Hartline said.

Several sessions of classes will be offered — two evening and one Saturday morning class. There will also be an online portion of the class. Each class covers a different topic such as search and rescue, disaster psychology, fire safety, CPR, or AED. All classes are free and are held at local venues in Redding. Instructors come from fire and police departments.

According to Hartline, CERT has helped Redding during all of the large storms — from handing out and distributing water and food to opening up Joel Barlow High School and providing shelter and showers and providing warming stations at the Redding Community Center. It has also been involved with traffic control during parades, and assists on Georgetown Day.

“All the CERT teams help each other; we’re a regional resource,” Hartline said.

Volunteering with Redding CERT is a huge commitment on the part of anyone willing to volunteer for the good of their town, but it is probably the most vital.

Please consider joining this dedicated team. What better way to spend some free time than by perhaps saving a life?