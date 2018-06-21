This Weekend: Concerts, dance and more

Make Music Fairfield

Make Music Fairfield is on June 21 at noon at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. It is a part of the international Make Music Day movement that brings free, community-wide, outdoor musical celebrations to hundreds of cities worldwide. Every year, the celebration is held on June 21, the summer solstice, in more than 800 communities around the world. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Untold Story

The Gatsby in Connecticut: The Untold Story screening is on June 21 at 7 p.m. at Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The screening includes a discussion with the filmmakers. The event is free. Register online at [email protected].

The Fairfield Counts

The Fairfield Counts will perform on June 21 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins will perform on June 21 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $150. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Verona Quartet

The Verona Quartet will perform on June 21 at 7 p.m. at Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Loretta Egan Murphy

Loretta Egan Murphy will perform the concertina and the button accordion on June 21 at 7:45 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. The event is free. For more information, call 203-876-9973.

Sō Percussion

Sō Percussion will perform on June 22 at 7 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesus Christ Superstar will be screened on June 22 at 7 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Ted Neeley from the film will discuss making the film. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.org.

Early Elton

Early Elton will perform on June 22 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gary Gulman

Comedian Gary Gulman will perform on June 22 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Trinity tag sale

The Trinity Tailgate Tag Sale is on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport.

*Victory Garden

The Victory Garden Workshop is on June 23 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum educator Lola Chen will talk about how everyone helped the war effort with vegetable gardens during WWI. The kids will plant seedlings in the society’s Victory Garden, and can help maintain their plantings through the summer. For ages 6-12. Tickets are $10 members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Double Up Dance

Double Up Dance is on June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

American Roots

The American Roots Music Festival is on June 23 at noon at the Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. Tickets are $35-$90. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Darien’s Got Talent

Darien’s Got Talent will be on June 23 at 7 p.m. at Darien High School, 80 High School Lane, Darien. The event is a fund-raiser for the Darien Arts Center. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Sfyria Trio

The Sfyria Trio will perform on June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Talmadge Hill Community Church, 870 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, Darien. The proceeds will benefit the KEYS music program. The suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit keysmusic.org.

Pat Benatar

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will perform on June 23 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Apollo’s Fire

Apollo’s Fire will perform on June 24 at 3 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. Tickets are $35-$70. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Beethoven’s Vienna

A journey to Beethoven’s Vienna is on June 24 at 4 p.m. at the Silvermine School of Music, 36 Comstock Hill Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, call 203-847-8106 or email [email protected]

Chris Coogan Quintet

The Chris Coogan Quintet will perform on June 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Clueless

Clueless will perform on June 24 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.