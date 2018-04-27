This Weekend: Carnival, theater and more

School carnival

The McKinley School Carnival will run April 27-29 at Jennings Beach, 880 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Proceeds will fund field trips, school supplies and art programs. Tickets are $25.

West Side Story

West Side Story will run April 27 through May 12 at the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Young lovers are caught between prejudice and warring street gangs in this seminal retelling of Romeo and Juliet. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

Cabaret

Cabaret will hit stages on April 27 through May 12 at Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. The show includes an all-women cast. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Hospital stars

Dancing with the Hospital Stars is on April 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Brooklawn Country Club, 500 Algonquin Road, Fairfield. The gala is hosted by the Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary and proceeds will support the Allison Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit modernization project and the REACH outpatient psychiatry program at Bridgeport Hospital. For more information, visit facebook.com/bhaux/posts/1510610379008741.

Lauren Ruth Ward

Lauren Ruth Ward will perform with Slugs on April 27 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Vocally and lyrically, she falls somewhere between Janis Joplin and Courtney Barnett, with a soulful voice that sounds like it’s emanating from vintage vinyl and a brilliantly quirky storytelling style. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kalie Shorr

Kalie Shorr will perform April 27 at 8 p.m. at Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street. She burst onto the Nashville music scene in 2016 with her self-penned hit “Fight Like A Girl.” Tickets are $5. Info: palacestamford.org.

Mullett

Mullett will perform April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. This powerhouse band recreates the vibe of the decade of excess with authentic 80s glam sights and sounds. Tickets are $32.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Music of Scandinavia

Music of Scandinavia is on April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton. Music selections draw from the rich and deeply historic choral traditions of the Scandinavian countries. They span a range of styles and time periods — from Grieg and Sibelius to new works by Kim André Arnesen and Mårten Jansson; from sacred music to timeless folk melodies and a choral Sakkijarven Polkka. The event is free. For more information, visit musiconthehillCT.org.

Songevity Trio

The Songevity Trio will perform on April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. April is jazz appreciation month and the Carriage Barn Arts Center is hosting a rousing evening of live jazz music featuring a trio of celebrated musicians on bass, tenor saxophone and drums. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information, visit CarriageBarn.org/jazz.

Jazz

Smooth Jazz for Scholars Benefit Concert runs April 27-28 at 8 p.m. at the Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 West River Street, Milford. Proceeds benefit the Milford Public Schools student music program. Tickets are $40 per night or $70 for both nights. For more information, visit 16thannualsmoothjazzforscholars.eventbrite.com.

Fun-raiser

The Dance Party FUN-raiser is on April 27 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. All proceeds benefit the company’s programs, which include concerts, art exhibits, comedy, film, cultural events and children’s education. The event is disco- themed. Tickets are $50-$100. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Browngrotta

Blue/Green: color/code/context will be on view April 28 through May 6 at Browngrotta Arts, 276 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The multimedia exhibition revolves around the colors blue and green. Info: 203-834-0623.

Life in the Sixties

The Life in the Sixties exhibit will run April 28 through June at 104 Weston Road, Weston. The Weston Historical Society exhibit includes images covering politics, music, personalities and trends, plus iconic fashion items, photographs, rock posters and memorabilia. For more information visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

EKAL Concert

EKAL Concert: Indian Kathak and Flamenco Fusion will be performed on April 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Rogers International School, 202 Blachley Road, Stamford. Aditi Bhagwat will perform a classical Indian dance as she moves to the beats of the Indian music. Alongside, Kunal Om joins her in a fusion dance with his fascinating Flamenco. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit ekal.org/us/ticket/stamford.

Lightkeeper’s Gala

The Lightkeeper’s Gala is on April 28 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Norwalk Inn & Conference Center, 99 East Avenue, Norwalk. Proceeds will be used to continue to educate people about, and preserve, Sheffield Island. Tickets are $150. For more information, visit seaport.org/NSA-Gala.

Murder business

Murder Is a Family Business is on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oronoque Country Club, 385 Oronoque Lane, Stratford. This interactive murder mystery and silent auction is a fund-raiser for the Stratford Library. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org/library-gala.

Habitat benefit

Habitat CFC 2018 Benefit is on April 28 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Guests will be treated to a creative and fun evening featuring cocktails, dinner, dancing, a silent auction and live music. Patrons are asked to dress in French attire for the Parisian themed event. The proceeds from the evening will help build decent, stable homes and bright futures for hard-working Fairfield County families. For more information, visit [email protected].

Masquerade

The Masquerade Gala is on April 28 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Amber Room Colonnade, 1 Stacey Road, Danbury. All proceeds will be used by nonprofit Ability Beyond to continue providing job training and placement, supported living, and recreational and educational opportunities to clients in Connecticut and New York. Tickets are $250. For more information, visit 501auctions.com/abilitygala.

Spring for Abilis

Spring for Abilis is on April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Wee Burn Country Club, 410 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, Darien. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and dancing, as well as silent and live auctions. Proceeds will help Abilis provide essential services and support for more than 700 individuals of all ages with special needs and their families in lower Fairfield County. Tickets are $350. For more information, visit 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.

Ballroom

Premiere Ballroom: Hustle Champions will take place April 28, 7-11:30 p.m., at Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. America’s professional “hustle” dance champions Leonardo Mora and Christina Garced will present their entertaining American-style show. Tickets are $20. Info: 203-374-7308.

Jeff LeBlanc

Jeff LeBlanc will perform with Brian Jarvis on April 28 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kiss the Sky

Kiss the Sky-World’s Greatest Tribute to Jimi Hendrix is on April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Valerie Simpson

An Evening with Valerie Simpson, Paul Shaffer and Darlene Love is on April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $55-$65. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Stars and Stripes

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will perform its Stars and Stripes concert on April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $29-$59. For more information, visit bptsym.org.

Livingston Taylor

Livingston Taylor will perform on April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Childs Quartet

The David Childs Quartet will perform on April 29 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The concert is free. For more information, visit danbury.org/richter.

All-Star benefit

An All-Star Benefit Concert is on April 29 at 4 p.m. at the Emmanuel Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. New Paradigm Theater’s concert will honor Tamara Tunie. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit nptheatre.org.

*Revolutionary Kids

Revolutionary Kids: Danbury Raid Talk is on April 29 at 4 p.m. at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. The program is recommended for grades three through six. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is online. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

Quinn Sullivan

Quinn Sullivan will perform on April 29 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Guitar slinger Quinn Sullivan is only 19 years old, and he’s already proven himself to be “a giant in the world of blues.” Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.