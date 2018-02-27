Strong coastal storm forecasted for later this week

The National Weather Service says southeastern Connecticut could receive one to two inches of rain and heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour Thursday night into Friday night.

There is considerable uncertainty regarding the exact track and intensity of this storm at this time, according to meteorologist Nelson Vaz.

“Confidence and clarity on local hazard and impact details should increase through mid week, so continue to monitor subsequent forecasts for the latest,” Vaz said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 27.

“A period of accumulating heavy wet snow is possible late Thursday Night through Friday across the higher terrain of Northeastern NJ, Lower Hudson Valley, and Southeastern CT,” he added. ” Still too early to determine snow amounts, but there is a low potential for a plowable snow.”

Vaz said there is a low probability for the coast storm to produce strong winds. However, he did say there was potential for gusts to reach 40 miles per hour in the northeast direction.

If the precipitation is only rain — and not snow, Vaz said it could cause minor flooding of poor drainage areas.

“If the higher end of the rainfall range is realized, minor flooding of quick responding small streams/creeks could occur as well,” he said.

