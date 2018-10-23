Stefanowski and Arora in Wilton on Saturday

Bob Stefanowski, Republican candidate for governor, and Harry Arora, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, will in Wilton Center on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 2:30 to 3:15.

They will be at the Wilton Republican Town Committee’s tent during the Chamber of Commerce Pumpkin Parade and Halloween trick-or-treating. Both candidates will talk informally with interested citizens.

They will be joined by Republicans Toni Boucher, Gail Lavielle and Tom O’Dea, who are running for re-election in the state Senate and House of Representatives.