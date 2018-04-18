Sound of Music: Concerts, recitals and more

Fairfield University Jazz Ensemble, April 19, 7:30 p.m., Gonzaga Auditorium, 1073 North Benson St., Fairfield. Sasha Berliner will perform with the ensemble. Tickets $5. Info: fairfield.edu.

Damien Connolly, April 19, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. He is an All-Ireland button accordion and melodeon champion. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Stars, April 19, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Dan Mangan and the Philistines Jr. will perform. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Paul Anka, April 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Roomful of Blues, April 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. A tour de force of horn-fired blues. So tight, and so right: a masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues and R&B. Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Il Mikado, April 21, Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. It will be fully staged and costumed, with a 28-piece orchestra. Tickets $15-$30. Info: trouperslightopera.org.

Joe Crookston, April 21, 8 p.m., Voices Café, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Joe Crookston is a songwriter, guitarist, painter, fiddler, eco-village member and believer in all things possible. He’s an energetic live performer, master songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and engaging storyteller. Tickets $25. Info: voicescafe.org.

Ironwood Piano Trio, April 22, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. They will perform the music of Ludwig Van Beethoven, Astor Piazzolla, and Fritz Kreisler. Free, but donation suggested. Info: danbury.org/richter.

Hidejiro Honjo, April 22, 3:30 p.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. The acclaimed shamisen player will present a concert program of traditional and modern Japanese music. His accompanists will play koto, drums, flute and/or western instruments such as the cello. Free. Info: .greenwichlibrary.org

BandJam, April 22, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The area’s hottest musical competition, has announced the eight talented middle school and high school bands that will compete in the 2018 finals before a panel of celebrity judges. 2 Minute Minors, Band2, Sky Bandits, The 7s, Abby & the Roadsters, Gilbert, Orbit and Sound Beacon will perform. Tickets $20 adults, $15 students. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Duo Piano Group, April 22, 4 p.m., Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Rd., Darien. Register online. Tickets $15. Info: dariendca.org.

Treetops Chamber: Musicians from Ravinia, April 22, 4:00 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets $35. Info: treetopscms.org.

Concerto and Aria Concert, April 22, 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. The concerto is a unique opportunity for violin, viola, cello, flute, guitar, harp and voice students to perform as a soloist with a specially formed professional orchestra. Info: suzukischools.org.

Buddy Guy, April 22, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Buddy Guy performing with Tom Hambridge will leave your satisfied ears little doubt about why guitarists consider him the crucial link between blues and rock. Tickets $95-$125. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Night Ranger, April 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Julian Shively, April 26, 7 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. He is a cellist and a senior at Trumbull High School. He serves as principal cellist in the Principal Orchestra of the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Jonathan Edwards, April 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The rustic Jonathan Edwards typified the young, folkie troubadours of the early ’70s. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Smooth Jazz For Scholars Benefit Concert, April 27-28, 8 p.m., Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River St., Milford. Proceeds benefit the Milford Public Schools student music program. Tickets $40 per night or $70 both nights. Info: 16thannualsmoothjazzforscholars.eventbrite.com.

Lauren Ruth Ward with Slugs, April 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Vocally and lyrically, she falls somewhere between Janis Joplin and Courtney Barnett, with a soulful voice that sounds like it’s emanating from vintage vinyl and a brilliantly quirky storytelling style. Tickets $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Music of Scandinavia, April 27, 8 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music selections draw from the rich and deeply historic choral traditions of the Scandinavian countries. They span a range of styles and time periods — from Grieg and Sibelius to new works by Kim André Arnesen and Mårten Jansson; from sacred music to timeless folk melodies and a choral Sakkijarven Polkka. Free. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

Songevity Trio, April 27, 8 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. April is jazz appreciation month and the Carriage Barn Arts Center is hosting a rousing evening of live jazz music featuring a trio of celebrated musicians on bass, tenor saxophone and drums. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door. Info: CarriageBarn.org/jazz.

Kalie Shorr, April 27, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. She burst onto the Nashville music scene in 2016 with her self-penned hit “Fight Like A Girl.” Tickets $5. Info: palacestamford.org.

Mullett, April 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. This powerhouse band recreates the vibe of the decade of excess with authentic 80s glam sights and sounds! Tickets $32.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

EKAL Concert:Indian Kathak and Flamenco Fusion, April 28, 5:30 p.m., Rogers International School, 202 Blachley Rd., Stamford. Aditi Bhagwat will perform a classical Indian dance as she moves to the beats of the Indian music. Alongside Kunal Om joins her in a fusion dance of with his fascinating Flamenco. Tickets $30. Info: ekal.org/us/ticket/stamford.

Matt Nakoa, April 28, 7:30 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets $10. Info: email [email protected].

Jeff LeBlanc, April 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Brian Jarvis. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kiss The Sky-World’s Greatest Tribute to Jimi Hendrix, April 28, 8 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $40. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

An Evening with Valerie Simpson, Paul Shaffer and Darlene Love, April 28, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $55-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Greater Bridgeport Symphony: Stars and Stripes, April 28, 8 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $29-$59. Info: bptsym.org.

Livingston Taylor, April 28, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Childs Quartet, April 29, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free. Info: danbury.org/richter.

Orchestras Feeding America 2018, April 29, 3 p.m., Rogers Park Middle School, 21 Memorial Dr., Danbury. The concert is intended to collect money for local food pantries and soup kitchens. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item. Free. Info: danburymusiccentre.org.

Friendship Concert, April 29, 3:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Register online. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Connecticut’s Own Concert, April 29, 3:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. The concert will feature Joseph M. Russo’s compositions. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Quinn Sullivan, April 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Guitar slinger Quinn Sullivan is only 19 years old, and he’s already proven himself to be a giant in the world of blues. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Shir Ba’Emek, May 3, The Conservative Synagogue, 30 Hillspoint Rd., Westport. Free. Info: shalomct.org.

Joyous Jazz, May 5, 4 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. The program will feature excerpts from Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts for Big Band, soloists, chorus, and a tap dancer. Tickets $30-$45. Info: GreenwichChoralSociety.org.

Madison Howard, May 17, Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. She is a cellist and a senior at the Hopkins School who studies cello performance at the Pre-College Division of the Juilliard School. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Hommage to Paul Brunner, May 20, 4 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave, New Canaan. The concert features the internationally acclaimed Cassatt String Quartet. Tickets $35. Info: treetopscms.org/ tickets.