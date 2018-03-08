News alert: Redding road closures and storm update

According to the Redding Police Department, the following roads are closed in Redding:

Bayberry Lane

Beauiles Lane

Black Rock Turnpike by Pocahontas

Deer Hill Road

Diamond Hill Road/Fox Run Road

Ditmar Road/Lonetown Road

Drummer Lane

Foundry Road

Gallows Hill Road

Goodridge Road

Granite Ridge Road

Great Oak Lane

Great Pasture Road

Howes Lane

Ledgeway Road

Newtown Turnpike

Old Dimon

Old Hattertown Road

Old Redding Road

Peaceable Street

Pine Mountain Road

Portland Avenue

Portland Hill Road

Rockledge Road

Sherman Turnpike

Simpaug Turnpike

Starrs Ridge Road

Topstone Road

Tudor Road

Umpawaug Road

White Birch Road

Winding Brook Lane

Wood Road

For additional information to add to this list, call the Redding Police Department Dispatch Center at 203-938-3400.

At this time, there is no accurate restoration time available for neighborhoods in Redding, according to the Redding Police Department.

The Redding Police Department has two Eversource representatives working with them to identify all the power line-related events in town and work on the restoration plan.

At this time, power is not expected to be restored for at least the next three days. There will be more information in the next 24-36 hours, according to the Redding Police Department.

The Redding Community Center is open today, Thursday, March 8, until 9 p.m. and will reopen again Friday, March 9, for warming, charging, bathrooms and water. The Wilton YMCA is available for anyone without power who would like to shower.

A decision to open an emergency shelter at Joel Barlow High School will be made tomorrow based on restoration estimates.