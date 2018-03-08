News alert: Redding road closures and storm update

According to the Redding Police Department, the following roads are closed in Redding:
- Bayberry Lane
- Beauiles Lane
- Black Rock Turnpike by Pocahontas
- Deer Hill Road
- Diamond Hill Road/Fox Run Road
- Ditmar Road/Lonetown Road
- Drummer Lane
- Foundry Road
- Gallows Hill Road
- Goodridge Road
- Granite Ridge Road
- Great Oak Lane
- Great Pasture Road
- Howes Lane
- Ledgeway Road
- Newtown Turnpike
- Old Dimon
- Old Hattertown Road
- Old Redding Road
- Peaceable Street
- Pine Mountain Road
- Portland Avenue
- Portland Hill Road
- Rockledge Road
- Sherman Turnpike
- Simpaug Turnpike
- Starrs Ridge Road
- Topstone Road
- Tudor Road
- Umpawaug Road
- White Birch Road
- Winding Brook Lane
- Wood Road
For additional information to add to this list, call the Redding Police Department Dispatch Center at 203-938-3400.
At this time, there is no accurate restoration time available for neighborhoods in Redding, according to the Redding Police Department.
The Redding Police Department has two Eversource representatives working with them to identify all the power line-related events in town and work on the restoration plan.
At this time, power is not expected to be restored for at least the next three days. There will be more information in the next 24-36 hours, according to the Redding Police Department.
The Redding Community Center is open today, Thursday, March 8, until 9 p.m. and will reopen again Friday, March 9, for warming, charging, bathrooms and water. The Wilton YMCA is available for anyone without power who would like to shower.
A decision to open an emergency shelter at Joel Barlow High School will be made tomorrow based on restoration estimates.