Movie Menu: Maleficent, Big, Jurassic Park and more

Friday, May 18

Open Range (2003)

Imagine a classic Western tale filled with colorful characters played by such legends as Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner and Annette Bening. A good time at the movies.

4:55 p.m., AMC

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Imagine Julie Andrews changing yet another young person’s life, this time not as a nanny, or a nun, but as the Queen of a country in search of a princess.

8 p.m., Nickelodeon

Saturday, May 19

How to Steal a Million (1966)

Imagine two unlikely thieves trying to pull off the crime of the century. Peter O’Toole and Audrey Hepburn play for chuckles in this William Wyler comedy.

11:20 a.m., FXM

Maleficent (2014)

Imagine a fairy so mean that she places a curse on a young baby! Only Disney could find the joy in such a stressful story. Even in this unnecessary remake.

Noon, TNT

Big (1988)

Imagine a young boy who simply wants to be a grown up. Or is it that simple? Tom Hanks nabbed his first Oscar nomination.

Noon and 4:30 p.m., CMT

Desk Set (1957)

Imagine that a computer could actually replace a human worker on the job. Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn star in a comedy far ahead of its time.

8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, May 20

The World of Henry Orient (1964)

Imagine two girls with so much free time in New York City that they taunt an musical genius. Peter Sellers and Tippy Walker star.

3:15 p.m., TCM

Cinderella (2015)

Imagine that all a young girl wants is to go to the ball. And have a healthy relationship with her step mother and step sisters. Disney’s recent remake captures the magic.

4:45 p.m., TBS

Jurassic Park (1993)

Imagine an amusement park populated by dinosaurs. Or a film so fresh when it opened that we never considered a land overwhelmed by sequels.

5:05 p.m., Syfy

Oliver! (1968)

Imagine a young boy who dares to believe he can live a happy life. Carol Reed’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical – from the Dickens novel – won an Oscar as Best Picture.

5:15 p.m., TCM