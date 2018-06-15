Movie Menu: Blazing Saddles, Father of the Bride, Jurassic Park and more

Like to watch the work of creative film directors?

This weekend, take a look at some classics from some celebrated movie makers.

Here’s what’s showing on broadcast and cable stations.

Dark Passage (1947)

Delmer Daves celebrates the subtleties of black-and-white film noir in this thriller about a man who will do almost anything to prove his innocence.

Friday, June 15, 6 p.m., TCM

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Garry Marshall reminds us what a magical screen presence Julie Andrews creates no matter what role she portrays.

Friday, June 15, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., CMT

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Mel Brooks manages to offend just about everyone with his outrageous parody of classic Westerns from Hollywood.

Saturday, June 16, 10:15 a.m., AMC

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

David Lean reinvents how to visually film an epic story in this classic tale of heroism during World War II.

Saturday, June 16, 12 noon, TCM

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Steven Spielberg makes us believe in the possibilities of life in many forms, from many places, in this thriller about visitors we may not expect.

Saturday, June 16, 5:30 p.m., TCM

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Sydney Pollack proves that a moving picture doesn’t require a lot of dialogue to really move in this breathtaking look at one man’s relationship with his environment.

Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m., TCM

Jurassic Park (1993)

Steven Spielberg again proves that real suspense can emerge from what we may imagine, not always what we see.

Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m., NBC

Father of the Bride (1950)

Vincente Minnelli tickles our funny bones with this delightful comedy about a father’s worst nightmare when his daughter gets married.

Sunday, June 17, 12 noon, TCM

Bridge of Spies (2015)

Steven Spielberg brings his command of suspense to this true story of delicate negotiations during the Cold War.

Sunday, June 17, 2 p.m., USA

Finding Nemo (2003)

Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich celebrate the roller coaster ride that parenting can be in this animated treasure.

Sunday, June 17, 6:25 p.m., FREEFORM