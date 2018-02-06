The National Weather Service is predicting a light snowfall for Fairfield County Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The forecast says that snow will begin early in the morning, with a wintry mix predicted to hit the area Wednesday afternoon.

“Snow covered roads will result in slippery conditions,” the weather service said in a release Tuesday morning. Reduced visibilities. Moderate accumulations expected.”

The wintry mix, which will include periods of freezing rain, will create ice on roads resulting in “slippery conditions,” the forecast said.

There is potential for as much as six inches of snow in the Danbury area, according to the weather service.

“Snow will likely accumulate across the watch area through the morning and early afternoon,” the forecast said. “Expect travel delays for both the Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening commute.”

The next update from the National Weather Service is expected to be given 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.